I'm free, says Sreesanth after spot fixing ban ends Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

India pacer S Sreesanth's ban for alleged spot-fixing came to an end on Sunday, concluding a seven-year punishment that was originally meant to be for life and was aggressively contested by the flamboyant bowler. The 37-year-old has already made it clear that he intends to resume at least his domestic career at the end of the ban... 👓 View full article

