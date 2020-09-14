Global  
 

West Ham’s brutal run of fixtures could see them without a point until NOVEMBER with upcoming matches against Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool

talkSPORT Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
West Ham’s 2020/21 season got off to a disappointing start with things not getting any easier for David Moyes due to their unrelenting schedule. The Hammers put in a poor performance as they lost 2-0 to Newcastle at the London Stadium on Saturday evening. There is growing discontent among fans as West Ham look set […]
