Kangana's hard-hitting response to Jaya Bachchan

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Kangana Ranaut has responded with a hard hitting question to Jaya Bachchan’s recent statement in the Monsoon Session in Parliament. Veteran Bollywood actress and MP Jaya Bachchan had stated that the entertainment industry needs protection and that the image of the entire industry is being tarnished. Questioning her statement, Kangana had tweeted, “Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also”.
