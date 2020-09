You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Van catches 'drunk' man falling from footbridge in China



A van caught an alleged drunk man falling off a 5-metre-high footbridge in central China. The video, filmed in the city of Wuhan in Hubei Province on September 13, shows a man dangling on a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:13 Published 5 days ago 'United needed Van de Beek'



Former Manchester United goalkeeper Mark Bosnich says the club needed to strengthen their midfield options with Donny van de Beek if they are to challenge on four fronts. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago Donny van de Beek: Where does he fit?



Senior football writer Melissa Reddy explains why Donny van de Beek will be so good for Manchester United ... but will they do even more business? Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:53 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this