Neymar given two-match ban for punch during huge brawl as Ligue 1 opens investigation into alleged racism during Paris Saint-Germain vs Marseille clash

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Neymar has been handed a two-match ban for punching Marseille player Alvaro Gonzalez. However, Ligue 1 have confirmed an investigation has been opened into the Paris Saint-Germain striker’s claim that he was racially abused. The Brazilian watched in the stands as PSG beat Metz 1-0 in the league – their first win of the season. […]
 French football expert Jonathan Johnson has the details as Neymar is banned for two games for his part in the brawl at the end of the Ligue 1 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille.

