Gerrard makes 4 changes, 23 y/o & £10m ace handed starts: Predicted Rangers FC XI vs Red Imps Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Rangers' predicted lineup as they face Lincoln Red Imps in the Europa League second qualifying round. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this