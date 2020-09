Celtics downplay frustrations after loss to Heat Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Celtics guard Marcus Smart could be heard yelling at his teammates in the locker room following Thursday night's loss to the Heat, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews. After the game, players and coach Brad Stevens tried to downplay the situation. 👓 View full article

