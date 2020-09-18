Global  
 

Carl Froch blocked by Piers Morgan as pair engage in unexpected Twitter feud over COVID-19

talkSPORT Friday, 18 September 2020
Carl Froch and Piers Morgan shared an unexpected Twitter spat this week with differing opinions regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The former super-middleweight champion challenged the GMB presenter over his views and then branded him ‘Piers Moron’ after being blocked in response. Morgan began by sharing an image telling COVID deniers to ‘shut the f*** up’, […]
