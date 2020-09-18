Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD

FOX Sports Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERDThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of set backs. Mike Evans is not healthy. Chris Godwin may not play. Leonard Fournette just got there & Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement... Colin Cowherd explains why we shouldn't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady and the Bucs when they face off against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd won't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD 03:22

 The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with a slew of set backs. Mike Evans is not healthy. Chris Godwin may not play. Leonard Fournette just got there & Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement... Colin Cowherd explains why we shouldn't expect a perfect game from Tom Brady and the Bucs when they...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd's picks for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season | THE HERD   [Video]

Blazin' 5: Colin Cowherd's picks for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season | THE HERD  

Colin Cowherd makes his five best pro football picks for this week's action in the NFL

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:18Published
Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is now the 4th best QB in his own division, Joe Burrow is real | THE HERD [Video]

Colin Cowherd: Baker Mayfield is now the 4th best QB in his own division, Joe Burrow is real | THE HERD

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered their second loss of the season after falling to the Cleveland Browns, but that didn't stop Colin Cowherd from being impressed with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Hear..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:38Published
Colin predicts Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow’s NFL futures | THE HERD [Video]

Colin predicts Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow’s NFL futures | THE HERD

Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield will face off tonight at the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns start Week 2 of the NFL season. In this Best for Last segment, Colin Cowherd predicts both..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:08Published

Related news from verified sources

Colin on Tom Brady’s Bucs debut in Week 1 loss to Saints: ‘No surprises here!’ | THE HERD

Colin on Tom Brady’s Bucs debut in Week 1 loss to Saints: ‘No surprises here!’ | THE HERD Colin Cowherd is completely unsurprised that Tom Brady's debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended in a Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Hear why he fully...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Colin Cowherd won’t expect a perfect game from Tom Brady & the Bucs in Week 2 | THE HERD https://t.co/gQlqRVCQmt 1 minute ago