James Rodriguez shows why he has ‘most feared left foot in Europe’ – but Matheus Pereira gives him run for money Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

If only the Everton fans could’ve seen James Rodriguez’s first goal for the club – it was a special one. Making his first appearance at Goodison Park, the former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid star made his case as the bargain signing of the summer with a stunning strike. Following Grady Diangana’s opener for West […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing



Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:18 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this

