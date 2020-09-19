Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

James Rodriguez shows why he has ‘most feared left foot in Europe’ – but Matheus Pereira gives him run for money

talkSPORT Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
If only the Everton fans could’ve seen James Rodriguez’s first goal for the club – it was a special one. Making his first appearance at Goodison Park, the former Bayern Munich and Real Madrid star made his case as the bargain signing of the summer with a stunning strike. Following Grady Diangana’s opener for West […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing [Video]

Ancelotti targets Europe for Everton after Rodriguez signing

Everton's Carlo Ancelotti says he is targeting a European qualification spot with Colombian James Rodriguez and other major signings.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:18Published

Tweets about this