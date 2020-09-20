|
Arsenal not in contract talks with Lacazette – Arteta
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Arsenal are yet to begin contract talks with Alexandre Lacazette, manager Mikel Arteta confirmed. Lacazette is contracted at the Premier League club until 2022, but there has been speculation over the forward’s future. The Frenchman scored his 50th goal for Arsenal during Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Ham at Emirates Stadium. But there have been […]
|
|
|
