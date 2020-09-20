Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, miss cut at US Open Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are heading home, hot-footing it out of Winged Foot after missing the cut at the US Open. Defending champion Gary Woodland also will be watching this weekend when his replacement is crowned in the pandemic-delayed tournament outside of New York City. "It's never easy to not be playing for the... 👓 View full article

