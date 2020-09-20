Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, miss cut at US Open

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are heading home, hot-footing it out of Winged Foot after missing the cut at the US Open. Defending champion Gary Woodland also will be watching this weekend when his replacement is crowned in the pandemic-delayed tournament outside of New York City. "It's never easy to not be playing for the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top golfers set for difficult U.S. Open test at Winged Foot [Video]

Top golfers set for difficult U.S. Open test at Winged Foot

The COVID-19 delayed 2020 US Open will include Tiger Woods who missed his first cut at a major at Winged Foot 14 years ago.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:19Published
Tiger Woods reflects on 2006 US Open on return to Winged Foot: I wasn't ready [Video]

Tiger Woods reflects on 2006 US Open on return to Winged Foot: I wasn't ready

15-time major champion Tiger Woods previews the US Open at Winged Foot.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Walking through new Tiger Woods' PopStroke golf entertainment in Fort Myers [Video]

Walking through new Tiger Woods' PopStroke golf entertainment in Fort Myers

Fort Myers is now home to Tiger Woods' PopStroke golf entertainment and 36-hole putting facility.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

2020 U.S. Open: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson make history leading stars set to miss cut at Winged Foot

 Big Cat and Lefty will not be around for the weekend at this U.S. Open
CBS Sports

Bettors back Tiger to win U.S. Open at 40-1 odds

 More money has been bet on Tiger Woods to win the U.S. Open than has been bet on any other golfer at William Hill sportsbooks, although Phil Mickelson has...
ESPN

How the Tiger-Phil dynamic could have flipped at Winged Foot -- but didn't

 A par on the final hole of the 2006 U.S. Open would have altered the conversation. Phil Mickelson would have won his first U.S. Open and third consecutive major....
ESPN


Tweets about this