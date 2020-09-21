Global  
 

‘So much potential’: Jurgen Klopp talks up new Liverpool FC signing

Monday, 21 September 2020
Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Diogo Jota’s incredible potential is one of the main reasons Liverpool FC moved to sign the forward from Wolves this summer. The Merseyside outfit completed a deal to bring the versatile 23-year-old to Anfield on Saturday after having been strongly linked with a move to land the Portugal international. Jota […]
News video: Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising'

Klopp in good spirits as Thiago signing looks 'quite promising' 01:19

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still refused to discuss in detail the imminentnew signing Thiago Alcantara, who is on the verge of moving to Anfield fromBayern Munich.

