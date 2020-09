IPL 2020: RCB captain Virat Kohli kicks off quest for elusive title Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Virat Kohli will begin his quest for an elusive IPL title when perennial under-achievers Royal Challengers Bangalore take on David Warner's low profile but consistent Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening IPL encounter here on Monday.



Both teams possess dangerous batsmen, who can single-handedly take the game away from the... 👓 View full article