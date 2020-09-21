|
Tottenham Carabao Cup clash in doubt as Leyton Orient players test positive for coronavirus
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Tottenham’s Carabao Cup clash against Leyton Orient has been thrown into doubt after the League Two club announced numerous players have tested positive for coronavirus. Spurs were set to travel to Leyton Orient for their Carabao Cup third round clash on Tuesday. However, the O’s positive coronavirus tests could see the match postponed. A Leyton […]
