Tottenham Carabao Cup clash in doubt as Leyton Orient players test positive for coronavirus

talkSPORT Monday, 21 September 2020
Tottenham’s Carabao Cup clash against Leyton Orient has been thrown into doubt after the League Two club announced numerous players have tested positive for coronavirus. Spurs were set to travel to Leyton Orient for their Carabao Cup third round clash on Tuesday. However, the O’s positive coronavirus tests could see the match postponed. A Leyton […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Orient’s high-profile cup clash with Spurs called off after coronavirus tests

Orient’s high-profile cup clash with Spurs called off after coronavirus tests 00:39

 Leyton Orient’s Carabao Cup tie with Tottenham has been called off after anumber of players at the Sky Bet League Two club tested positive forcoronavirus.

