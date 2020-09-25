Global  
 

Tottenham given Carabao Cup bye and will face Chelsea in fourth round as EFL statement confirms Leyton Orient forfeit tie

talkSPORT Friday, 25 September 2020
Tottenham have been awarded a bye into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup following the cancellation of their third round tie vs Leyton Orient. Orient on Monday announced numerous first-team staff had tested positive for coronavirus which resulted in Tuesday’s fixture being postponed just two hours before kick-off. And after discussions with the EFL, […]
