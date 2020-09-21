Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis’ game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Chris Broussard joins the show to speak on Anthony Davis' game winner for the Los Angeles Lakers to take the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble. He feels this is what both the Lakers and AD needed to get them to the next level and also open more possibilities for success outside of LeBron James.
Chris Broussard joins the show to speak on Anthony Davis' game winner for the Los Angeles Lakers to take the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble. He feels this is what both the Lakers and AD needed to get them to the next level and also open more possibilities for success outside...
The Western Conference Finals will be a match up between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets. Many are considering this to be an easy win for LeBron James and the Lakers, but Shannon Sharpe..
Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:11Published