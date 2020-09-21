Global  
 

Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis’ game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRST

FOX Sports Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Chris Broussard on Anthony Davis’ game-winning buzzer-beater for Lakers win over Denver | FIRST THINGS FIRSTChris Broussard joins the show to speak on Anthony Davis' game winner for the Los Angeles Lakers to take the Denver Nuggets in the NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble. He feels this is what both the Lakers and AD needed to get them to the next level and also open more possibilities for success outside of LeBron James.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
