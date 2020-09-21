Thiago Silva: I came to Chelsea for the title, not a taste of the Premier League
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Thiago Silva says he has joined Chelsea with the goal of winning the Premier League title, not just for the experience of playing in England’s top flight. The centre-back, who will turn 36 on Tuesday, signed a one-year deal with the option of a further 12 months after leaving Paris Saint-Germain. Silva is excited to […]
