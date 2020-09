Denis Shapovalov ranks career-best 10th following Djokovic title win in Rome Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Top seed Novak Djokovic beat Diego Schwartzman 7-5, 6-3 Monday to win his fifth Italian Open title. As a result, Canada's Denis Shapovalov climbed to 10th in the ATP rankings after dropping a three-set match to Schwartzman in Sunday's semifinals. 👓 View full article

