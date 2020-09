HEDGE accordingly📈 Raiders coach Jon Gruden, Saints coach Sean Payton shown not wearing masks on sideline https://t.co/kAfxd2hvLv #Sports 7 minutes ago Dre RT @CSStevensphoto: Las Vegas @Raiders coach Jon Gruden greets players as they get ready to take on the @Saints in their home opener at @Al… 2 hours ago Chase Stevens Las Vegas @Raiders coach Jon Gruden greets players as they get ready to take on the @Saints in their home opener at… https://t.co/jThGZy8y7t 2 hours ago BigTimeFootball® RT @kslsports: “You got to be aware of number seven cause he can ruin the game.” - @Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on @Saints quarterback @T… 8 hours ago KSL Sports “You got to be aware of number seven cause he can ruin the game.” - @Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on @Saints quart… https://t.co/DHDFgi0xB4 9 hours ago Kevin Carberry RT @Jerrymcd: How a year together at The Vet helped shape the careers of #Raiders' Jon Gruden, the Saints' Sean Payton and Stanford's David… 9 hours ago CannonColton5 RT @DavidDJJames: The "Bite of the Week" goes to @Raiders Coach Jon Gruden as he analyzes the @Saints Taysom Hill. BYU fans want to watch t… 11 hours ago David James The "Bite of the Week" goes to @Raiders Coach Jon Gruden as he analyzes the @Saints Taysom Hill. BYU fans want to w… https://t.co/LiGlcYbEgz 20 hours ago