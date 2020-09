Smalling bids not enough for move, says Man Utd boss Solskjaer Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explained Chris Smalling is still at the Premier League club because his asking price has not been met. Smalling was left out of the United squad that beat Luton Town 3-0 in the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday. The 30-year-old defender impressed on loan at Roma […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this