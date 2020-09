Dundee Utd's Edwards escapes sanction for Morelos challenge - what did the pundits say? Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Sportscene pundits Chris Iwelumo and Michael Stewart assess whether Dundee United's Ryan Edwards should have been sent off against Rangers. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this