Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney interested in buying National League club Wrexham
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Hollywood superstar Ryan Reynolds has been revealed as a potential investor in non-league Wrexham. The National League club posted a statement on their website identifying two people who are interested in buying the club. One was Reynolds, famous for starring in Deadpool, and the other was It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney. A […]
