Alderson to be Mets president if sale approved Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

Sandy Alderson, who served as general manager of the Mets from 2010 to 2018, will return as president if the sale of the team to billionaire Steve Cohen is approved. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this