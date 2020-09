Curtis Jones dazzles as Liverpool hit SEVEN past Lincoln in screamer-filled Carabao Cup clash Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Liverpool kicked off their Carabao Cup campaign with a 7-2 drubbing over Lincoln – and it's safe to say the match wasn't short of any screamers. Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino both bagged doubles as Jurgen Klopp's rampant reserves turned on the style at the LNER Stadium. It took less than nine minutes for one […]