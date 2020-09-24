|
Lincoln City 2-7 Liverpool: Jones & Minamino hit doubles in EFL Cup rout
Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Curtis Jones and Takumi Minamino struck braces as a much-changed Liverpool cruised past Lincoln City 7-2 in an entertaining EFL Cup third-round clash on Thursday. Jurgen Klopp made 10 changes from the side that beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday, with only Virgil van Dijk keeping his place, but they still had more than […]
