Brett Lee tried desperately to revive Dean Jones in Mumbai hotel lobby: Report

Mid-Day Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
When former Australia batsman Dean Jones collapsed in the lobby of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday, his fellow Aussie and former Test speedster Brett Lee desperately tried to revive him, according to a newspaper report in Australia. Jones, 59, died of a "*sudden cardiac arrest*", according to a statement from STAR India, with which he...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones dies of cardiac arrest in Mumbai 02:22

 Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones died of astroke on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 59. Dean Jones was in India to fulfil his commitments for the host broadcasters of the Indian Premier League. He suffered a massive heart attack at a hotel in Mumbai after 12 PM on Thursday. Dean Jones played 52 Tests...

