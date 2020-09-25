Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brett Lee tried hard to revive Cricket legend Dean Jones with CPR moments after he collapsed

Zee News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
While Australian Cricket legend and former batsman Dean Jones’s demise has shocked the cricket lovers across the wold, it has also come to light that his fellow Aussie and former Test speedster Brett Lee desperately tried to revive him moments after he collapsed in the lobby of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Cricket: Brett Lee performed CPR on Dean Jones after legend's fatal heart attack

Cricket: Brett Lee performed CPR on Dean Jones after legend's fatal heart attack Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has fronted Indian television just hours after trying to save the life of cricket legend Dean Jones.The sporting world was...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

linlanee_luli

koo_yisah_2513 RT @ZeeNewsEnglish: #BrettLee tried hard to revive #Australian Cricket legend Dean Jones with CPR moments after he collapsed https://t.co/2… 6 minutes ago

ZeeNewsEnglish

Zee News English #BrettLee tried hard to revive #Australian Cricket legend Dean Jones with CPR moments after he collapsed https://t.co/20bQnsp6sZ 36 minutes ago