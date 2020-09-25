Brett Lee tried hard to revive Cricket legend Dean Jones with CPR moments after he collapsed Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

While Australian Cricket legend and former batsman Dean Jones’s demise has shocked the cricket lovers across the wold, it has also come to light that his fellow Aussie and former Test speedster Brett Lee desperately tried to revive him moments after he collapsed in the lobby of a Mumbai hotel on Thursday. 👓 View full article

