Kepa set to leave Chelsea on loan after Edouard Mendy signing with Antonio Rudiger exit also possible as Barcelona keen Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Chelsea are working on getting rid of Kepa before the transfer window closes next month now Edouard Mendy has signed for the Blues. Mendy on Thursday completed his transfer to Stamford Bridge from Rennes, and he’s expected to immediately come into the starting XI for Chelsea’s next match – against West Brom on Saturday, with […] 👓 View full article