Chelsea 'agree personal terms' with Declan Rice as star seeks West Ham exit Friday, 25 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is a long-term admirer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and is willing to spend £80million to bring the midfielder back to Stamford Bridge Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is a long-term admirer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice and is willing to spend £80million to bring the midfielder back to Stamford Bridge 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published 6 days ago 'Smart move if Chelsea signed Rice' 00:36 Chelsea would be making a ‘smart move’ if they looked to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice before the transfer window closes, according to Anita Abayomi from the Goal Diggers podcast. You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources '£50m would be laughed off by West Ham'



West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been attracting a lot of attention from big clubs this summer, however, talk of a £50m offer from Chelsea has been 'laughed off' by the Hammers, according.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:11 Published on August 13, 2020

Tweets about this