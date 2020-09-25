Texas State vs. Boston College odds, line: 2020 college football picks, Week 4 predictions from proven model

Heisman contender on playing college football amidst COVID-19: 'If you want to play you need to chill out'



SportsPulse: Mackenzie Salmon connected with Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard and asked how he's handling playing this college football season during a pandemic, as well as how his current.. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:04 Published 2 days ago

Surge in COVID-19 cases on college campuses in Michigan



We have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases on college campuses in Michigan, specifically at Michigan State, the University of Michigan and at Grand Valley State University. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:15 Published 1 week ago