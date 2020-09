Michael Owen states his prediction for Brighton v Man United Saturday, 26 September 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United to edge to a 1-0 win against Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford last weekend. Manchester United made a disappointing start to the Premier League season after […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this