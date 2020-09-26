Global  
 

Manchester United hero Bruno Fernandes rubs salt into unlucky Brighton wounds with post-match comments after last-gasp penalty

talkSPORT Saturday, 26 September 2020 ()
Bruno Fernandes had no sympathy for Brighton after his 100th-minute penalty earned Manchester United a 3-2 win on Saturday. The Seagulls, who dominated the Red Devils for most of the encounter, hit the woodwork FIVE times – a new Premier League record – and thought they had snatched a deserved point when Solly March headed […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview

Brighton v Man United: Premier League match preview 01:19

 In-depth preview of Brighton's Premier League match against Manchester United.The Seagulls impressed in a 3-0 win over Newcastle last week, while Unitedfloundered in their opening-game defeat to Crystal Palace.

