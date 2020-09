Mr. Fancy @BoltsRadio @WFLANews @iHeartRadio Didn’t Brayden Point score two goals in Game 4 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final? Wa… https://t.co/GDPvnjggh3 13 hours ago

Blake Tourangeau RT @FOXSportsBolts: After the 5-4 OT winner, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn talk about the @TBLightning fight, Kevin Shattenkirk's game win… 13 hours ago

FOX Sports Bolts After the 5-4 OT winner, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn talk about the @TBLightning fight, Kevin Shattenkirk's game… https://t.co/pdN966GaU8 13 hours ago

FOX Sports Florida & Sun After the 5-4 OT winner, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn talk about the @TBLightning fight, Kevin Shattenkirk's game… https://t.co/kMjD9iBRtZ 13 hours ago

Shaddy RT @JoeSmithTB: Asked Brayden Point on team's resilience continuing tonight, even after his penalty late in third. "We just stuck with it I… 13 hours ago

Lightning Radio Brayden Point and Alex Killorn speaking now after tonight's 5-4 OT win LISTEN: @WFLANews, https://t.co/JaUzaTshKr… https://t.co/3KJbmzZxQT 14 hours ago

Joe Smith Asked Brayden Point on team's resilience continuing tonight, even after his penalty late in third. "We just stuck w… https://t.co/qZTDihRwzq 14 hours ago