Josh Taylor beats Apinun Khongsong in one round with body shot KO to set up Jose Ramirez in next fight – but new COVID rules means traditional celebration has to wait!

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Josh Taylor didn’t need long against Apinun Khongsong, as he defended his WBA and IBF super-lightweight belts in style. The Scot started on the front foot and caught the Thai challenger with a left-hand body shot to secure victory in just two minutes and 41 seconds at York Hall, London. The punch left the previously-unbeaten […]
