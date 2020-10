Belinda Clark quits as CA's Executive General Manager of Community Cricket Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Australia's former women's team captain Belinda Clark on Tuesday announced that she will be stepping down as the cricket board's Executive General Manager of community cricket. Clark, who featured in 15 Tests and 118 ODIs while leading Australia to two World Cup titles, had been serving in the role for the past two and half years... 👓 View full article

