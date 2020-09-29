IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals eye hat-trick of wins while SRH want first win
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 () Off to the best possible start with two wins on the trot, a confident Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here today.
Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. Delhi head in to the game after two morale-boosting victories. The Shreyas...
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at..