Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals eye hat-trick of wins while SRH want first win

Mid-Day Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Off to the best possible start with two wins on the trot, a confident Delhi Capitals will hope to keep the juggernaut rolling when they take on winless Sunrisers Hyderabad in an IPL match here today.

Both sides have endured contrasting campaigns so far. Delhi head in to the game after two morale-boosting victories. The Shreyas...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: IPL 2020 | Match 11 | DC to Lock Horns with SRH

IPL 2020 | Match 11 | DC to Lock Horns with SRH 01:30

 Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi [Video]

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals to take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Abu Dhabi

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:42Published
IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News

A confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2020 after two morale-boosting wins. DC have won both their matches – the first a Super Over win and the second a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 05:06Published
IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler' [Video]

IPL 2020: Anrich Nortje praises Axar Patel, calls him 'awesome bowler'

While addressing a press conference in Dubai, Delhi Capitals bowler Anrich Nortje praised his team player Axar Patel and said he is "awesome bowler". He said, "Axar is very consistent bowler, He is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 - Table-toppers DC look to add misery to last-placed team SRH

 Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are two teams who have contrasting fortunes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Where on...
DNA

Indian Premier League 2020 Match 7: Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals eye second win on trot

 The two sides have faced each other in a total of 21 IPL matches, with CSK winning 15 of them and Delhi Capitals emerging victorious on six occasions.
Zee News

India- DC vs SRH: Decoding David Warner's performance against Kagiso Rabada

 (MENAFN - NewsBytes) In the eleventh match of 2020 IPL, Delhi Capitals will square up with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Abu Dhabi. While SRH eye ...
MENAFN.com


Tweets about this