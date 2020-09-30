IPL 2020: This is what David Warner said after SunRisers Hyderabad win over Delhi Capitals
Wednesday, 30 September 2020 () SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) skipper on Tuesday (September 29) lauded the performance of SRH's bowlers in the death overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Tuesday. The fine performance by bowlers helped the SRH defeat DC by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and register their first win of the season.
Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals left the hotel in Dubai to lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 29. With two straight wins, Delhi Capitals is on the top of the table while Hyderabad is at the bottom. Both the teams will battle for the win in Abu Dhabi.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu..
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs in the 11th match of IPL-2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29. While addressing the post match press conference in Abu..
About the Video: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim for a hat-trick of wins when they square-off against two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dubai International Cricket stadium. Preview..