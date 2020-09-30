Global  
 

IPL 2020: This is what David Warner said after SunRisers Hyderabad win over Delhi Capitals

Zee News Wednesday, 30 September 2020
SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) skipper on Tuesday (September 29) lauded the performance of SRH's bowlers in the death overs against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Indian Premier League 2020 clash on Tuesday. The fine performance by bowlers helped the SRH defeat DC by 15 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and register their first win of the season. 
