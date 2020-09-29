|
Ruben Dias: Is Man City defender right man to replace Vincent Kompany?
Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
A leader and one of Europe's most promising centre-backs - meet Ruben Dias, the man Man City hope can fill the void left by Vincent Kompany.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Dias agrees Man City personal terms 01:22
Sky Sports News' Fraser Dainton says Ruben Dias has agreed personal terms with Manchester City and explains why they are signing the defender.
