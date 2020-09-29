Global  
 

Ruben Dias: Is Man City defender right man to replace Vincent Kompany?

BBC Sport Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
A leader and one of Europe's most promising centre-backs - meet Ruben Dias, the man Man City hope can fill the void left by Vincent Kompany.
