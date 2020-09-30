Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Everton v West Ham LIVE commentary: Premier League rivals face off for place in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

talkSPORT Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Premier League rivals Everton and West Ham face off in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round tonight. The Toffees have impressed so far this season, winning five games from five including Saturday’s league win at Crystal Palace. They saw off Fleetwood in the last round of the cup and will now be looking to beat West […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference

West Ham 4-0 Wolves: Alan Irvine press conference 00:41

 West Ham manager Alan Irvine gives a post-match press conference after hisside's 0-4 victory over Wolves in the Premier League. "(I felt) tense for alot of the time, but great once we got the fourth goal, then I felt I couldrelax,” said Irvine. “It was a fantastic performance from start to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup [Video]

Mourinho to focus on Europa League, rather than League Cup

Tottenham boss says fixture pile up and threat of injuries means he has to pick one competition

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:31Published
Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can [Video]

Jose Mourinho: I would like to fight for the Carabao Cup but I don't think I can

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho holds a press conference ahead of his team'sCarabao Cup match against Chelsea on September 29.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published
Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth match preview as Liverpool host Arsenal in the Premier League. Thechampions have started where they left off from last season with two wins fromtwo, while Arsenal also have a perfect record.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Brighton v Manchester United LIVE commentary: Rivals clash in Carabao Cup just days after controversial league meeting

 Manchester United take on Brighton tonight with a place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals up for grabs. These two only met on Saturday, clashing a controversial...
talkSPORT

Wilfried Zaha to end Everton’s unbeaten start, Wolves will increase West Ham’s woes, Roberto Firmino to fire Liverpool past Arsenal – Premier League predictions and betting tips

 After the midweek Carabao Cup action, the Premier League returns with some cracking clashes to be played this weekend. In-form Crystal Palace and Everton have...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this