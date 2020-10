Lyon seal deal for Paqueta from Milan Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Lyon have confirmed the arrival of Lucas Paqueta from Milan in a reported €20million transfer. The Brazil attacker joined the Rossoneri for €35m from Flamengo in January 2019 and initially impressed, scoring once in 13 appearances in his first half-season in Serie A. But Paqueta failed to find the net at all last season and […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources News24.com | Lyon sign Brazil's Lucas Paqueta from AC Milan Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta has signed for Lyon from AC Milan on a five-year deal the French club announced.

News24 34 minutes ago





Tweets about this Jaebir Naleye🏳️ @undercoverayeyo Lyon just signed Lucas Paqueta from AC hopefully we seal this Aouar deal in the next 24hrs 1 day ago