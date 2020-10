Lucas Torreira to Atletico transfer deal explained with Arsenal exit 'close' Thursday, 1 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

Lucas Torreira has been linked with a move away from Arsenal all summer and a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid is expected to be confirmed before Monday’s transfer deadline Lucas Torreira has been linked with a move away from Arsenal all summer and a move to La Liga giants Atletico Madrid is expected to be confirmed before Monday’s transfer deadline 👓 View full article