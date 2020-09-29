Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It’s Dane Dunning for White Sox, Mike Fiers for A’s in Game 3 of Wild Card series

Chicago S-T Thursday, 1 October 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Eloy Jimenez’ status for Game 1 of White Sox Wild Card series still uncertain
Chicago S-T

Eloy Jimenez out of White Sox lineup for Game 1 of wild card series
Chicago S-T

White Sox lose Garrett Crochet, Eloy Jimenez to injuries in Wild Card Series Game 3 vs. Athletics

 Crochet had diminished velocity and was removed after just two hitters; Jimenez ran too hard on a double
CBS Sports


Tweets about this