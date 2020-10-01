Champions League group stage draw: Ronaldo and Messi to meet again, while Liverpool, Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea discover opponents
Thursday, 1 October 2020 () The Champions League groups have been decided with the draw taking place on Thursday afternoon. Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all learned their opponents but arguably the main headline to come from the draw in Nyon sees Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once again. Ronaldo’s Juventus and Messi’s Barcelona have both been […]
Chelsea and Manchester United left it late to take points against WestBromwich Albion and Brighton respectively while Liverpool made it 61 gamesunbeaten at home with a routine win against a rejuvenated Arsenal side.
A look back at the Premier League's opening weekend as Liverpool capitalise onChelsea errors to make it two wins from two. Their main title rivalsManchester City overcame a tricky task at Wolves to get..
