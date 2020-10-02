Global  
 

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Inspiring quotes by Bapu

IndiaTimes Friday, 2 October 2020
Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat’s Porbandar. Mahatma Gandhi is also known as Bapu or Father of the Nation. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared Mahatma Gandhi's birthday (Gandhi Jayanti) as the International Day of Nonviolence.. Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence stays relevant in today's world, as several countries are engaged in the nuclear arms race. Here are some inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi which are relevant for today’s generation.
News video: Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way

Gandhi Jayanti: Coimbatore artist pays tribute to Bapu in unique way 01:37

 An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.

