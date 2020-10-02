Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Inspiring quotes by Bapu

Friday, 2 October 2020 () Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat’s Porbandar. Mahatma Gandhi is also known as Bapu or Father of the Nation. In 2007, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) declared Mahatma Gandhi's birthday (Gandhi Jayanti) as the International Day of Nonviolence.. Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence stays relevant in today's world, as several countries are engaged in the nuclear arms race. Here are some inspiring quotes by Mahatma Gandhi which are relevant for today’s generation.
An artist from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore paid tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. He remembered Bapu by drawing his sketch in a unique way. Umt Raja made Mahatma Gandhi's images inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it.
Mahatma Gandhi is a symbol of peace. Mahatma's non-violent strategy to attain freedom makes him a prominent icon in the pages of history. Here's a look at some films based on and inspired by Gandhi’s..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:47Published
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published