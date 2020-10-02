Sadio Mane ruled out of Aston Villa clash as forward becomes second Liverpool star to test positive for coronavirus this week Friday, 2 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

First Thiago Alcantara, and now Sadio Mane has been ruled out of Liverpool's clash against Aston Villa after testing positive for coronavirus . The forward, 28, is now self-isolating with what Liverpool have described as 'minor symptoms'. A club statement read: "Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary […]


