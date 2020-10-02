Sadio Mane ruled out of Aston Villa clash as forward becomes second Liverpool star to test positive for coronavirus this week
Friday, 2 October 2020 () First Thiago Alcantara, and now Sadio Mane has been ruled out of Liverpool’s clash against Aston Villa after testing positive for coronavirus. The forward, 28, is now self-isolating with what Liverpool have described as ‘minor symptoms’. A club statement read: “Sadio Mane has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently self-isolating according to the necessary […]
In-depth match preview ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash againstLiverpool. The match is between two sides with 100% records in the league,with both teams suffering cup disappointment in midweek.