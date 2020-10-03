Global  
 

Live cricket updates: White Ferns v Australia, first Rose Bowl ODI

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Live cricket updates: White Ferns v Australia, first Rose Bowl ODIAll the action as the White Ferns take on Australia in the first Rose Bowl ODI. ‌ The White Ferns snapped their 13-match losing streak to Australia in a thrilling final over on Wednesday, with Amelia Kerr seeing them home...
