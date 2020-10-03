Live cricket updates: White Ferns v Australia, first Rose Bowl ODI
Saturday, 3 October 2020 () All the action as the White Ferns take on Australia in the first Rose Bowl ODI. The White Ferns snapped their 13-match losing streak to Australia in a thrilling final over on Wednesday, with Amelia Kerr seeing them home...
England opener Jos Buttler holds a press conference after securing his side'svictory in the second T20 vs Australia. Jos Buttler hit 77 not out to helpEngland clinch a series win over Australia with a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published