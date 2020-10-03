Live cricket updates: White Ferns v Australia, first Rose Bowl ODI Saturday, 3 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

All the action as the White Ferns take on Australia in the first Rose Bowl ODI. ‌ The White Ferns snapped their 13-match losing streak to Australia in a thrilling final over on Wednesday, with Amelia Kerr seeing them home... All the action as the White Ferns take on Australia in the first Rose Bowl ODI. ‌ The White Ferns snapped their 13-match losing streak to Australia in a thrilling final over on Wednesday, with Amelia Kerr seeing them home... 👓 View full article

