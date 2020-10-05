Global  
 

News24.com | Luca Zidane leaves Real Madrid for Rayo Vallecano

News24 Monday, 5 October 2020
Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine signed a two-year deal with Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish second division club announced on Monday.
News video: Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale

Zidane not worried injury-prone Hazard will turn out like Bale 02:59

 Eden Hazard's persistent injury problems does not mean he will become the new Gareth Bale at Real Madrid, according to Zinedine Zidane.

