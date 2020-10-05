|
|
|
News24.com | Luca Zidane leaves Real Madrid for Rayo Vallecano
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine signed a two-year deal with Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish second division club announced on Monday.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Tottenham sign Bale on loan
Tottenham Hotspur confirm the signing of winger Gareth Bale from Spanish champions Real Madrid.
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 08:04Published
|
No fond farewell but Zidane praises 'spectacular' Bale impact
VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING BEFORE THEIR FIRST LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST REAL SOCIEDAD, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE ON GARETH BALE RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:54Published
|
Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’
Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madridwinger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands. The 31-year-oldswapped the north London club for the Spanish..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Tweets about this
|