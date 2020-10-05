Edinson Cavani to Manchester United transfer branded a ‘band-aid’ by Simon Jordan, who says free signing of former PSG ace ‘feels like Radamel Falcao’ Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Simon Jordan believes Edinson Cavani’s impending arrival at Manchester United is merely a ‘band-aid’ for the real problems the club have. The Red Devils are set to announce the free signing of the veteran striker on a two-year deal after his seven-year stint at Paris Saint-Germain came to an end a few months ago. The 33-year-old […] 👓 View full article

