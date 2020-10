Douglas Costa joins Bayern on loan from Juventus Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 32 minutes ago )

Bayern Munich have signed Douglas Costa on a season-long loan deal from Serie A champions Juventus. The Brazil international played for Bayern between 2015 and 2017 prior to moving to Juve, initially on loan before joining them on a permanent basis. Costa, 30, made 103 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and winning the […] 👓 View full article